Türkiye introduces visa-free travel for Syrian diplomats

The decision signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 27 was published in the country's official gazette. It allows short-term tourist visits of up to 90 days within any 180-day period, as well as transit through Türkiye.

The measure is based on Article 18 of Law No. 6458 "On Foreigners and International Protection."

Thus, holders of Syrian diplomatic passports will be able to enter Türkiye visa-free for short-term tourist trips and transit.

Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. Department of State removed Syria from its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.