Türkiye interested in ecological projects of Kazakhstan

Cevdet Yılmaz visited Kazakhstan’s national pavilion at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya. He toured the exhibition showcasing the country’s environmental initiatives, sustainable development efforts, and conservation projects, highly appreciating its content.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Saken Kalkamanov, chairman of the board of the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects, presented the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s environmental policy, the implementation of modern technologies, and the sustainable use of natural resources.

One of the central themes of the presentation was the Turanian tiger restoration program in the Ili-Balkhash region. The guest got acquainted with the project’s goals, which include restoring natural ecosystems and creating conditions for the return of the rare predator to the wild. One of the highlights of the pavilion was the presence of digital guides, Amur and Umit, AI-powered virtual assistants based on the image of Turanian tigers. Available in several languages, they show visitors Kazakhstan’s environmental initiatives.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Special attention is also drawn to the “Quraq Korpe” art installation, which combines national traditions with modern principles of sustainable consumption. Traditional Kazakh patchwork quilting is presented as an example of responsible resource use and material reuse in line with the Zero Waste concept.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the national pavilion of Kazakhstan opened at the UN Climate Change Conference — COP31 in Antalya.