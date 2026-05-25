Türkiye forecasts strong grain harvest in 2026 amid favorable weather conditions

Yasar Serpi, head of the Ankara-based National Grain Council (UHK), said the current production season has been one of the most favorable periods for grain cultivation. He explained that consistent rainfall since autumn created ideal growing conditions, while April delivered unusually beneficial weather patterns that helped crops receive sufficient water during critical development stages.

According to Serpi, central Türkiye experienced rainfall levels above seasonal averages in April. Based on TurkStat figures, the region represents 37 percent of the country’s wheat-growing areas and contributes 31 percent of total wheat production, contributing to strong crop development.

Rainfall in southeastern Türkiye, which produces around one-fifth of the country’s grain, also boosted crop development and raised expectations for stronger yields in dry farming regions. Serpi noted that some areas of Hatay are expected to produce between 700 and 800 kilograms of grain.

In addition, grain growth in northwestern and northern parts of the country - especially the Marmara and Black Sea regions - has shown better results than last year thanks to regular precipitation throughout the season.

Although eastern Türkiye received heavy rainfall that improved plant growth, the excess precipitation also caused delays in planting activities and drainage issues in certain low-lying areas, though the overall outlook for grain production remains positive.

“Türkiye could achieve a wheat harvest of around 23 million tons and a barley harvest of 8.7 million tons in the 2026 production season if current climatic conditions don’t cause any notable adverse effects by May,” he said.

He added that temperatures during the grain-filling period, the pattern of May rainfall, and the continued low threat of drought will be key factors influencing final production levels.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s grain exports to Afghanistan rise by 2.3 times.