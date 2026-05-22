Kazakhstan’s grain exports to Afghanistan rise by 2.3 times

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, exports grew by 13.6% compared to the same period of the last year (10.3 million tons).

Exports to Uzbekistan rose by 39.5%, from 3.5 million tons to 4.8 million tons, and to Kyrgyzstan by 1.5 times, from 297,000 tons to 457,000 tons. Grain deliveries to Afghanistan surged by 2.3 times, from 1.3 million tons to 3 million tons, and Turkmenistan by 47.7%, from 130,000 tons to 192,000 tons.

Officials noted that the positive trend reflects strong foreign demand for Kazakh grain, effective measures to improve export logistics and expansion of trade and economic cooperation with international partners.

Noteworthy, in 2025, Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports to Spain doubled, with grain, legumes, and essential oils making up the bulk of shipments.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan and China set to launch a joint grain trading platform.