Kazakhstan ready to increase grain and beef exports to Türkiye

The meeting focused on expanding agricultural cooperation and bilateral trade opportunities.

Strategic partnership deepens as trade volumes rise

Aidarbek Saparov underlined the priority of the strategic agricultural partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

"The leaders of Kazakhstan and Türkiye have repeatedly emphasized deepening strategic agricultural cooperation. Their agreement to expand this mutually beneficial partnership is now a key benchmark for our work. Agricultural trade turnover increased by 2.9% to $186.7 million in the first eight months of 2025," he stressed. "The main Kazakh exports to Türkiye include legumes, cotton fiber, bran, and flaxseed. We are now ready to expand our product range and increase volumes together."

Kazakh beef, wheat, and legumes for Türkiye

Discussions centered on opening the Turkish market to Kazakh beef. With past restrictions removed, reciprocal trade is growing: Turkish dairy firms are entering Kazakhstan, and Kazakh beef is in high demand in Türkiye. Kazakh companies are ready to supply over 10,000 tons of beef annually.

Kazakhstan is ready to become the exclusive supplier of high-quality durum and hi-pro wheat. To ease logistics, the sides proposed creating a "grain hub" at the Baku terminal.

The National Company Food Contract Corporation plans joint projects with Turkish partners. The goal is to grow legumes in Kazakhstan. Under a forward financing program, farmers will receive high-quality seeds and modern technologies. The finished products will then be exported to Türkiye.

In turn, İbrahim Yumaklı noted Kazakhstan's strong agricultural potential and expressed willingness to boost cooperation as a reliable partner.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of accelerating the coordination of veterinary and phytosanitary procedures necessary for opening new export routes, including for Kazakh beef and other products.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan strengthens food security ties under the Belt and Road Initiative.