200 Uzbek workers head to Türkiye for Akkuyu Nuclear Plant construction

The Namangan regional department of the agency signed a cooperation agreement with ATAMER Holding under the “One Region - One Major Employer” initiative, which seeks to expand organized labor migration and secure stable, regulated employment opportunities abroad.

In a brief timeframe, the authorities effectively managed the recruitment, departure, and placement of 200 certified specialists, encompassing electricians, welders, and concrete workers.

The agency states that the program focuses on enhancing organized labor mobility, fostering partnerships with leading international employers, and guaranteeing that Uzbek professionals secure employment in a legal and transparent manner.

Earlier, it was announced that Uzbekistan plans to send up to 1,500 certified specialists by the end of this year to participate in the construction of Türkiye’s first nuclear power facility - the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.