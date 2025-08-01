Türkiye emerged 'positively' in light of new US tariffs: Trade Ministry

The ministry said in a statement that under the new tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, tariff increases ranging from 15% to 50% are coming into force worldwide.

"This situation creates a significant advantage for Türkiye compared to many countries, especially Asian and Latin American countries," the ministry said.

It emphasized that countries that do not have a trade agreement with the US will face higher tariffs on products they export to the US from now on.

The statement noted that the US decided to impose a new 50% tariff on steel products on copper, steel, and aluminum exporters but that this was limited to products such as copper pipes and cables.

The statement also said that products such as refined copper, ore, and concentrate are excluded from the tariff.

"This sudden change has led to a price drop and oversupply in US copper markets. Among the US' key trade partners with whom it has yet to reach an agreement are Canada, Mexico, Thailand, and some Far Eastern countries, including India. The tariffs on India will be imposed with additional fines," it said.

The ministry also emphasized that intensive diplomatic and technical discussions are underway between Turkish and US officials on tariffs applied to strategic sectors such as steel, automotive, and copper.

"Negotiations seeking to lower rates favorably to Türkiye are ongoing and constructive. Our contacts are also ongoing to ensure an opening that meets our expectations, particularly for our textile and apparel sectors," it said.

The statement stressed that Türkiye's priority is to ensure that foreign trade with the US progresses within a "predictable, fair, and sustainable" framework.

"As evidenced by the recent executive order issued by the US president, Türkiye is among the countries where the negotiation process is progressing positively, demonstrating the strengthening of mutual dialogue and cooperation in bilateral trade ties," it added.

