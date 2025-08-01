Kazakhstan sends official proposal to U.S., as tariffs take effect

The Ministry said: “Kazakhstan is in talks with the U.S. side within the bilateral dialogue on trade-economic issues”.

In June this year, a meeting with the engagement of representatives of both countries took place. As part of the talks, Kazakhstan sent official proposals seeking mutually beneficial trade cooperation, supply chain sustainability and fair access to markets, with the consideration of the provisions of U.S. President Trump’s order as of April 2, 2025, and adjustments to it.

Both sides continue discussing the proposals submitted under the expanded bilateral dialogue on trade-economic issues. Kazakhstan is committed to constructive cooperation, and the American side confirms its readiness for further dialogue. This maintains the possibility to continue talks and find mutually acceptable solutions taking into account the interests of both countries, said the Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the tariffs imposed hit only 4.8% of Kazakhstani exports to the U.S., while 95.2% avoid tariffs. The new tariffs target phosphorus, ferrosilicon, lenses, wheat gluten and ammonium nitrate exports of Kazakhstan to the U.S., added the Ministry.

As reported previously, President Donald Trump posted a letter addressed to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his Truth Social platform on imposing 25% tariffs on all Kazakh products.