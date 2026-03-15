Türkiye-based Kazakhstani nationals vote in referendum

Polling stations No. 450, 419, 460, and 512 have been operating at diplomatic missions since early morning and will remain open until 8:00 pm local time, with high participation from voters being reported so far.

It is worth noting that students of universities, representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations, as well as tourists make up a majority of Kazakhstani nationals in the country.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani citizens in Uzbekistan cast votes in the constitutional referendum.