EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Türkiye-based Kazakhstani nationals vote in referendum

    11:29, 15 March 2026

    Four polling stations have opened in the Turkish cities of Ankara, Istanbul, Antalya, and Izmir, as Kazakhstani nationals are voting in the referendum on the new Constitution, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Türkiye-based Kazakhstani overseas citizens vote in referendum
    Photo credit: Akzhigit Chukubayev/Qazinform

    Polling stations No. 450, 419, 460, and 512 have been operating at diplomatic missions since early morning and will remain open until 8:00 pm local time, with high participation from voters being reported so far.

    It is worth noting that students of universities, representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations, as well as tourists make up a majority of Kazakhstani nationals in the country. 

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani citizens in Uzbekistan cast votes in the constitutional referendum. 

    Constitutional reform Referendum Türkiye Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All