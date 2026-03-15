Kazakh citizens in Uzbekistan cast votes in Constitutional Referendum

Tashkent hosts one of Kazakhstan’s largest overseas polling stations, with 755 citizens expected to cast their ballots throughout the day. Voting will continue until 08:00 pm.

Photo credit: Alikhan Askar / Kazinform

The first voter at the polling station No. 431 was Zhorabai Kuchkarov. He emphasized the historic importance of the referendum.

“The state will not lead the people down the wrong path. I have made my choice for the sake of our country’s future. For me, this is a historic moment. That is why I was one of the first to express my civic stance,” said Kuchkarov.

Special teams have been formed in Tashkent to deliver ballot boxes directly to the homes of citizens with disabilities, enabling them to exercise their right to vote.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said that polling stations had already opened in over 40 countries.