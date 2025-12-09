Türkiye and Hungary sign new agreements, pledge to deepen ties

At a joint press conference in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán highlighted progress toward their $6 billion trade volume target, with discussions underway to raise the goal to $10 billion. Orbán’s visit coincided with the seventh Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting.

Erdoğan noted that 2025 was declared the Türkiye-Hungary Year of Science and Innovation, during which 28 joint projects were implemented. He also announced the creation of a joint planning group, chaired by the foreign ministries, to coordinate bilateral and global issues more effectively.

Addressing regional security, Erdoğan said both countries are exploring defense industry cooperation, including joint production projects.

The Turkish president praised Hungary’s role as an observer in the Organization of Turkic States and expressed confidence in Budapest’s continued support for Türkiye’s EU membership aspirations.

Following the talks, Erdoğan hosted a dinner in honor of Orbán, underscoring the deepening friendship between the two nations.

