S. Korea, Turkiye sign MOU on nuclear energy cooperation

The MOU was signed during President Lee Jae Myung's summit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, the last leg of his multination trip that took him to the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and South Africa.

South Korea is seeking to take part in Turkiye's plan to build its second nuclear power plant in Sinop on the Black Sea coast, with the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) having submitted a preliminary bid to join the construction project.

The agreement signed between the KEPCO and the state-run Turkiye Nuclear Energy Company outlines cooperation in the nuclear energy industry, including technology, site evaluation, licensing and regulatory procedures, financial packages and business models.

Under it, the two nations will form a joint working group and push for reciprocal visits to each other's countries by experts, and share technological know-how in the nuclear energy sector, according to the office.

It lays the groundwork for South Korea to participate from the early stages, including site evaluation for Turkiye's planned nuclear power plant, and could serve as a stepping stone toward securing the project in the future, the office said in a release.

The two nations also signed two additional agreements for greater cooperation in infrastructure and veterans affairs.

Korea Expressway Corporation and the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation signed an MOU with Turkish General Directorate of Highways (KGM) for cooperation on road infrastructure projects.

The agreement is expected to boost Korean firms' participation in KGM's upcoming road projects and open opportunities for joint projects in third countries, including in the Middle East and Eurasia, the office said.

Another agreement was signed to honor Turkish veterans who fought to support South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, and to promote exchanges between veterans' associations and descendants of veterans from both countries.

Turkiye sent more than 21,000 military personnel to fight under the U.N. banner during the Korean War - the fourth-largest contribution of troops after the United States, Britain and Canada.

Earlier, it was reported South Korea's Lee arrives in Turkiye for summit talks on defense, nuclear energy cooperation.