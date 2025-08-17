Türkiye and Germany respond to Alaska Summit between Trump and Putin

In a post on X, Erdogan said that the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska had given new momentum to efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“We welcome the Alaska summit and hope that this new process, which also involves Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, will lay the foundation for a lasting peace,” added Erdogan.

Erdogan stressed that Türkiye stands ready to provide every support to help establish peace in Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also welcomed the outcome of Friday's summit, expressing relief that no territorial concessions regarding Ukraine were made during the talks in Alaska.

In an interview with German public broadcaster ARD on Saturday, Merz described the meeting as having “light and shadow,” but underlined that Trump had adhered to positions previously agreed upon with European leaders. The chancellor pointed to the U.S. administration’s readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

“There's a willingness on the American side to provide security guarantees, together with us Europeans, of course. But that's actually the positive surprise this morning. That wasn't expressed in the press briefing, but it was expressed very clearly and distinctly this morning in the conference call we had with President Trump. I think it's extremely good that America is staying on board,” he stressed.

Merz added that European countries would maintain close coordination, with the “Coalition of the Willing” scheduled to hold a videoconference on Sunday to discuss the summit’s results and next steps.

