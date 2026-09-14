Türkiye adds Turkic world course to school curriculum

As part of the new academic year, a course titled Turkic World has been added to schools' curricula as an elective subject. To support its teaching, the ministry released two main textbooks – Cultural Atlas of the Turkic World and Journey through the Turkic World.

According to Kürşad Zorlu, Deputy Chairman of Turkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and head of relations with Turkic states, the aim of the publications is to help the younger generation learn more about their shared cultural heritage, better understand the modern Turkic world, and recognize the importance of common ties.

“We are pleased and excited that a highly meaningful project on behalf of the Turkish world, undertaken by our Ministry of National Education, is being brought to life this year. The works titled "Turkish World Cultural Atlas" and "Journey Through the Turkish World," prepared for our primary and secondary education students, will be used as primary resources in our schools throughout the year. These resources bring together the historical figures, ancient cities, natural and cultural heritage, literary and artistic accumulations, shared values, and traditions of the Turkish world in a clear narrative suited to students' age and developmental levels," Kürşad Zorlu posted on X.

The new materials are designed to familiarize students with the history, culture, geography, and shared heritage of Turkic‑speaking peoples. The course is expected to broaden schoolchildren’s knowledge of the countries and societies of the Turkic world and strengthen cultural ties among them.

Earlier, it was reported that Turkiye's trade with member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) rose 6.6% year-on-year to $10.1 billion in the first seven months of 2026.