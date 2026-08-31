Türkiye - OTS trade surges 6.6%, tops $10bn

Trade between Türkiye and other OTS members has expanded nearly twentyfold since 2002, climbing from $871 million to $16.9 billion at the end of 2025, the ministry said in a statement.

Kazakhstan was Türkiye’s largest trading partner among the organization’s members last year, with bilateral trade totaling $7.8 billion.

It was followed by Azerbaijan with $4.3 billion, Uzbekistan with $3.1 billion and Kyrgyzstan with $1.6 billion.

Türkiye’s trade with OTS observer countries - Turkmenistan, Hungary and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus - increased 6.8% in 2025 to $10 billion.

In January-July this year, trade with the observer countries grew 5.1% from the same period last year to $6.1 billion.

Türkiye’s annualized trade with OTS member and observer countries consequently reached $27.8 billion as of July, according to the ministry.

The OTS was established in 2009 and adopted its current name at the Istanbul Summit in 2021. Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are members, while Turkmenistan, Hungary and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus hold observer status.

The ministry said the eastward shift in the center of global production and trade over the past quarter-century had increased the strategic importance of the Turkic region within international trade and logistics networks.

It added that opportunities offered by the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor, commonly known as the Middle Corridor, hold significant potential for deeper economic integration across the Turkic world.