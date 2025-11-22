TRIPP to strengthen ties between Kazakhstan and Europe, says Armenian expert

Political analyst Arman Gukasyan, director of “International Institute for Development of Communications” Humanitarian Foundation expressed such an opinion to Qazinform, adding that TRIPP is being considered a potentially important link in the Middle Corridor.

According to Gukasyan, both Kazakhstan and Armenia have already expressed interest in this route. He noted that this became possible thanks to the efforts of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who played a significant peacekeeping role in helping to resolve the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“I believe Armenia is ready to consider various investment proposals, including the participation of other countries in developing the transit route through our territory. In turn, Kazakh investments can strengthen Armenia’s economic stability, given that both countries are members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and enjoy strong, trust-based bilateral relations,” Gukasyan said.

Speaking about Armenia’s cooperation with the EAEU, the expert emphasized that economic indicators show steady positive growth, and that Armenia currently has no viable alternatives to this format of integration.

“Statistics confirm the close economic interconnection: up to 85% of Armenia agricultural products are exported to EAEU countries, including Kazakhstan. Armenia's total trade turnover with the EAEU in 2024 amounted to about $12-14 billion, while exports to the European Union reached only $2.1 billion - six times less. Diversification toward the EU in the near future seems unlikely for two reasons: the complex and costly logistics of supplying goods to European countries, and the lengthy process of adapting to EU standards, which could weaken Armenia’s economic performance,” he concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Kazakhstan on November 20-21.

TRIPP (Trump Road for Peace and Prosperity) is an international infrastructure initiative launched with the signing of the peace declaration between Armenia and Azerbaijan on August 8th, 2025, in Washington D.C. The project aims to unblock transport communications and establish a land corridor between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenian territory.