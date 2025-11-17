EN
    Nikol Pashinyan to pay official visit to Kazakhstan Nov 20-21

    20:27, 17 November 2025

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will make an official visit to Astana on November 20-21 at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Akorda.

    Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan
    Photo credit: Armenpress

    The program, according to the Akorda press service, includes talks between the two countries' delegations, who will discuss prospects for strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia.

    Qazinform previously reported that Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Alar Karis of Estonia adopted a Joint Statement.

    Akorda Presidential Residence Astana Kazakhstan Armenia Foreign policy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
