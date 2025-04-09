Triple-shift schools reduced threefold in Kazakhstan

422 schools providing space for 510,000 students were put into service in 2023-2024. It helped solve three-shift schooling problems at 100 educational facilities and the lack of seats in 200 schools countywide.

105 schools were commissioned last year across Kazakhstan as part of the Comfortable School national project; 112 more will open this year. 61 schools were built using recovered assets, and 28 more will be constructed.

Thanks to the system-based measures, the number of triple-shift schools has been reduced threefold in Kazakhstan, according to Rosa Sembayeva, deputy director of the infrastructure development department.

She added that almost 1,300 schools will be renovated within three years to come.

To note, the Kazakh capital will build 15 new schools in 2025.