Kazakh capital to build 15 new schools in 2025

The capital sees an active construction of social facilities, including schools, kindergartens, outpatient clinics, and schoolchildren’s centers, etc. 15 more schools will open their doors during the new academic year. Of which seven will be commissioned under the Conformable School national project, the mayor’s post on his official Instagram reads.

He noted that private funding is also attracted to the construction of schools.

The mayor underscored the record high number of schools built this year in Astana. 24 new schools were commissioned to provide space for 66,000 pupils for two-shift schooling. 16 of which were constructed under the Conformable School national project.