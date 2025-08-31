Trilateral meeting with Zelensky and Putin will take place, says Trump

“A tri would happen. A bi, I don't know about, but a tri will happen. But, you know, sometimes people aren't ready for it,” U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Daily Caller.

The U.S. President, speaking about Russia and Ukraine, once again gave the example of children on a playground who disagreed about something. This is not the first time he has made this analogy.

“You have a kid, and there’s another kid in the lot, in the playground, and they hate each other, and they start swinging, swinging and swinging, and you want them to stop, and they keep going. After a little while, they’re very happy to stop. Do you understand that? It’s almost that way. Sometimes they have to fight for a little bit before you can get them to stop. But this has been going on for a long time. A lot of people are dead,” Trump said.

Trump returned to the White House promising to end the conflict in Ukraine within his first 24 hours in office. He has since acknowledged that a peace deal is not easy to achieve.

Earlier, Trump talked about his next steps in pushing for the Ukraine peace deal in a two-week period to come.