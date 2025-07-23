'Treasures of Uzbekistan' to be featured on National Geographic

The creative team, led by renowned historian and broadcaster Bettany Hughes, began filming in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, as well as in Khorezm and Bukhara regions. Filming is currently underway in the city of Samarkand.

The primary objective of the project is to showcase the high tourism potential of Samarkand region, highlighting its unique historical landmarks, national traditions, and cultural heritage sites.

As part of the project, filming will continue in Surkhandarya region and the city of Tashkent.

The documentary is scheduled to be broadcast on the National Geographic channel.

As reported earlier, a 52-meter Wall of Civilizations and Discoveries is set to be created in Uzbekistan.