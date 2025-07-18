52-meter Wall of Civilizations and Discoveries to be created in Uzbekistan

There will be more than 10 miniatures on the wall, which 50 artists are working on.

According to the Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, Artist Behzod Khojimetov, miniatures of the Herat, Bukhara, Samarkand, and partly Indian schools of miniature art have been selected for the wall.

“Among the almost 50 miniatures reviewed, there were also examples of miniature schools in Shiraz, Isfahan, and Tabriz, but we selected works depicting our thinkers and significant historical events. We have excluded the hunting and battle scenes, because the main focus is on civilizations, outstanding personalities, and discoveries. At the moment, 80% of the work on the wall has been completed. The height of the museum walls is 8 meters, and the wall with miniatures will be located at a height of 3 meters. The compositions are created on high-quality fabrics using professional dyes and liquid gold leaf produced in Italy. The finished works will be fixed to the wall using special glue. When selecting miniatures, we tried to avoid repeating facsimiles, exhibits, and manuscripts that are already stored in the museum”.

Some miniatures were not preserved in their original form, so they were restored based on the traditions of miniature schools. There will be frames with patterns of the Bukhara and Herat schools between the miniatures. These patterns were chosen by the members of the scientific council”, said Mr. Khojimetov.

Particular attention in the project is given to the miniatures depicting Amir Temur as the ruler of Mawarannahr and his contribution to culture and architecture. For this purpose, miniatures from Sharafiddin Ali Yazdi’s book “Zafarnoma”, kept in the British Library, were used. In the center of the wall, a miniature “Balkh Qurultoyi” will be displayed, depicting the coronation ceremony of Amir Temur. The primary focus is on his image as an educator.

Photo credit: UzA

Attention will also be paid to the image created by Behzod, depicting the construction process of the Bibi Khanum Mosque in Samarkand.

Additionally, Mirzo Ulugbek’s contributions to science will be presented. Two miniatures created during his lifetime will take their place in the overall composition. One of them is found in Nizami’s book, “Hamsa”, while the other depicts the constellation Cepheus in As-Sufi’s work, “Kitab suwar al-kawakib al-thabita”.

The contributions of Hussein Baykara and Alisher Navoi to the Timurid era will be presented separately. Through ancient miniatures, the atmosphere of Herat, featuring images of cultural figures such as Navoi, Hussein Baykara, Abdurakhman Jami, Kamoliddin Behzod, and Khondamir will be conveyed. The purpose of the exhibition is to show Hussein Baykara as a patron of science and culture. To achieve this, miniatures from various manuscripts were used.

The composition will pay special attention to the legacy of Babur and the Baburids. The section dedicated to Babur uses miniatures from his manuscripts. The image of Amir Temur surrounded by Babur and his descendants occupied a special place.

Photo credit: UzA

Historical miniatures will be displayed on the wall, showcasing the scientific and cultural life of the Sheybanid and Ashtarkhanid eras. These dynasties ruled in Central Asia after the Timurids.

The Wall of Civilizations and Discoveries, featuring miniatures of the Second Renaissance era, will allow visitors to travel back in time and experience the spirit of that era.

