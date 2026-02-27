Trashy art or artsy trash? Petropavlovsk festival turns waste into creativity

The event was aimed to demonstrate that household waste can be given a second life. During the workshop, children and their parents made bird feeders from recycled materials, including plastic bottles and cardboard boxes. Participants were able to see firsthand that reuse can be both environmentally responsible and creatively engaging.

Damir Abdin, head of the Petropavlovsk Youth Resource Center, stressed the importance of involving families in such activities.

“Today it is especially important to engage children and parents in joint environmental activities. Through creativity, we form a conscious attitude toward the environment,” he said. “The class became not just about making bird feeders, but about contributing to a culture of cleanliness and responsibility promoted under the Taza Qazaqstan program.”

Photo credit: akimat of the North Kazakhstan region

Tatyana Kondrashova, head of the “Karandash” art school, highlighted the creative dimension of the initiative.

“Art begins with an idea. We wanted to show children that even the simplest materials can turn into useful and beautiful products,” she said. “This format develops imagination and teaches them to see value in what was once considered unnecessary.”

Organizers said the festival served as a platform for family interaction and environmental awareness in the region.

As reported earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally took part in the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign in Astana last year.