Transplant nursery to be established on burnt forest site in Kostanay region

Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Nurken Sharbiev, noted that a decision has been made to establish six major forestry seedling projects across Kazakhstan’s regions. One of these projects will be located in the Kostanay region, specifically on the site of the burnt forest in Auliekol district.

"The aftermath of the forest fire in the Auliekol district is still being addressed. Over the past two years, 40% of the affected area has been cleared. During this time, about 1.2 million cubic meters of timber have been harvested from 11,000 ha. Additionally, 310 ha along the road have been reforested. Following the President’s directive to create a forest culture fund and preserve Kazakhstan's unique flora and fauna, a forestry seedling complex will be established in the area, based on the experience of the 'Semey Ormany' model, to produce saplings with a closed root system that meet international standards," said Nurken Sharbiev during a press briefing of the Regional Communications Service.

The uniqueness of the complex lies in the use of innovative technologies that reduce the sapling growing period from two years to one and increase the survival rate of the seedlings to 90%.

The cost of the project will be around 3.5 billion tenge with a capacity of 6 million saplings. The funds will come from the Industrial Development Fund. A resolution has already been adopted, and currently agreements for financial leasing with local executive bodies and the fund at 3% are required. The project is expected to be implemented next year.

He also noted that the capacity of existing regional nurseries is insufficient for the regions.

"In the Kostanay region, there is a shortage of saplings for planting. There is a similar deficit in the North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions, which is being addressed by additional orders for saplings from the market. The nursery will help resolve this issue," the Vice Minister clarified.

