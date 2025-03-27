90,000 ha of pasture returned in Ulytau region

"During the inspection, it was determined that 90,000 ha of pastureland had not been used for an extended period. The company was issued an order to develop the land, but the requirements were not met within the specified time. As a result, the department filed a lawsuit for the compulsory seizure of the land. The Specialized Interdistrict Economic Court satisfied the department's request, and the Ulytau Regional Court upheld the decision, rejecting the appeal," the Ministry of Agriculture's press service reported.

The decision has become legally binding, and the land has been returned to the state ownership. Efforts to reclaim unused agricultural land are ongoing.

As reported earlier, almost 30 million ha of land has been degraded in Kazakhstan.