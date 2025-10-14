Transition to unicameral parliament aligns with international trends, says President Tokayev

“All of you are aware that our country is undergoing sweeping transformations across various sectors,” President Tokayev said in his remarks at the meeting. “By joining forces, we are implementing political and socioeconomic reforms. These changes will continue. We can’t afford to stop at what has already been achieved. It is crucial to pursue a strategy of comprehensive modernization of our state, guided by the concept: ‘Strong President – Influential Parliament – Accountable Government’. In this way, the presidential system of governance will remain relevant in our country”.

According to the Head of State, the transition to a unicameral Parliament fully aligns with international trends.

“In general, the move to a unicameral Parliament is entirely consistent with global practices. Two-thirds of countries globally have adopted such a parliamentary system. It is now necessary to develop common principles, reasonable and balanced proposals. Therefore, we must thoroughly study and carefully consider all viewpoints and ideas,” said the President of the future transition to a unicameral Parliament.

Earlier at the meeting President Tokayev expressed opinion that the parliamentary reform would directly affect the fate of the nation.