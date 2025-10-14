Parliamentary reform directly affects the fate of nation, Kazakh President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that he signed a decree on the establishment of the special Working Group last week noting the parliamentary reform is an exceptionally important and challenging task facing our country. He stressed this issue requires a comprehensive discussion in the civil society, the expert community, and the Parliament.

Representatives of the Parliament, Presidential Administration, Government, political parties, lawyers, scientists, and public figures are attending the first session.

The Head of State once again emphasized the parliamentary reform is an issue that directly affects the fate of the nation. He expressed confidence that each member of the Working Group will exert persistent efforts.