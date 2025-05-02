Transgender women banned from women’s football in England

The decision follows the UK Supreme Court’s April 15 ruling that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

“This is a complex subject, and our position has always been that if there was a material change in law, science, or the operation of the policy in grassroots football then we would review it and change it if necessary,” the FA stated.

Fewer than 30 transgender women are currently registered in England’s amateur leagues. The FA said it is contacting affected players and offering free therapy through the Sporting Chance charity. “We understand that this will be difficult for people who simply want to play the game they love in the gender with which they identify,” it said.

The Scottish FA has implemented a similar ban. England Netball, the ECB, and other sports bodies are also revising or implementing bans in response to the court ruling.

The FA’s earlier policy, introduced in April, allowed transgender women to play if they met specific medical criteria. That policy has now been revoked.

Critics of the new ban, including campaigners and LGBTQ+ groups, called it exclusionary and harmful. Supporters argue the change ensures fairness and safety in women’s sports.

In a related development, the International Olympic Committee confirmed on November 6, 2024 that Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who won Olympic gold after a controversy over her gender eligibility, is taking legal action over media reports involving leaked medical records. French media claimed that Khelif, 25, has XY chromosomes.

The gender controversy ignited at the Paris Games in August when Khelif defeated Angela Carini in 46 seconds in her opening bout, with the Italian reduced to tears and abandoning the fight after suffering a badly hurt nose. The incident sparked widespread debate, attracting comments from public figures including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and author J.K. Rowling.

Earlier, it was reported that an executive order issued by President Donald Trump prohibits sex reassignment surgeries for individuals under the age of 19 in the United States.