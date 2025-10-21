Kazakhstan invests over 1 trillion tenge in its telecommunication industry

The country plans to cover 100% of population with internet by 2027.

There are over 20 million mobile and 3.7 million fixed line subscribers in Kazakhstan as of now, Kazakh AI and Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev told the Government meeting.

He noted the average internet speed reached 94 megabits per second.

The Minister emphasized a significant internet traffic consumption growth this year adding it doubled compared to 2024.

He said internet connection will surpass 100 megabits per second, and optical communication lines will cover 90% of rural areas.