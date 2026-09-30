Trans-Caspian Corridor investments could boost growth and generate millions of jobs

The report by the World Bank Group, Integration: World-Class Trade Logistics Along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, estimates that trade volumes along the route could more than triple by 2040, while transit times could be cut in half. As a result, regional GDP could increase by 3.3% and employment could expand by an additional 2 million jobs.

The study also notes that combining infrastructure investments with reforms aimed at improving transport and trade efficiency could deliver even greater benefits. Under such a scenario, cargo volumes could quadruple and travel times could be reduced by two-thirds by 2040.

According to the report, more than $25 billion in infrastructure investment will be required through 2040, particularly for rail networks, seaports, and feeder roads. Many priority projects are already underway or in advanced stages of preparation across countries along the corridor.

In addition, the report estimates that a further $30 billion will be needed for supporting investments, including road and rail connections to local economies, logistics hubs and inland terminals, rolling stock such as locomotives and railcars, cargo-handling equipment, and digital systems to improve the efficiency of freight transportation.

The World Bank emphasized that, alongside infrastructure development, sustained improvements in corridor competitiveness and economic impact will depend on better logistics services, stronger institutional coordination, and reforms to enhance cross-border transport and trade operations.

As written before, Tbilisi Dry Port to invest up to $55 mln in Middle Corridor expansion.