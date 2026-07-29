Tbilisi Dry Port to invest up to $55 mln in Middle Corridor expansion

The announcement was made by Jemal Inaishvili, Chairman of the company's supervisory board.

According to him, the terminal's first year of operation has demonstrated the project's effectiveness, but further growth will require addressing several logistical bottlenecks. The company is currently working with Georgian Railway to improve the efficiency of container transportation between the Port of Poti and Tbilisi.

"We achieved strong results during our first year of operation. We work very closely with Georgian Railway, as the success of the project largely depends on the efficiency of rail transport. Together, we are addressing existing bottlenecks. We are also considering acquiring our own fleet of railway flatcars to ensure the most reliable and uninterrupted delivery of containers by block trains from Poti to the Tbilisi Dry Port," Inaishvili said.

The second phase includes the construction of around 50,000 square meters of Class A warehouse space and is expected to attract investments of up to $55 million. The total could rise further if the company proceeds with plans to acquire its own fleet of railway flatcars.

Once the second phase is completed, the port's annual handling capacity will reach 200,000 TEU. The project is expected to strengthen Georgia's position as a regional logistics hub and expand multimodal transport capacity along the Middle Corridor.

The Tbilisi Dry Port officially opened on June 3, 2025, following a month of trial operations. The first phase of the project involved $20 million in investment. In 2024, the UAE's AD Ports Group acquired a 60% stake in the terminal, becoming its strategic partner.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Georgia move to electronic freight transport permits.