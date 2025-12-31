Train collision in Peru kills 1, injures 30

The crash occurred near Qoriwayrachina in the southern Cusco region, where two tourist trains collided, according to police. The victim was identified by local media as Roberto Cardenas, a railway engineer.

Rail services on the line connecting Machu Picchu with the city of Cusco were suspended following the accident, authorities said. An evacuation train arrived later in the day, while the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Machu Picchu, one of Peru's top tourist destinations, receives about 1.5 million visitors each year, most of whom travel to the site by train.

As written before, A passenger train carrying 241 passengers and nine crew members derailed on a bridge near Nizanda, in the municipality of Asuncion Ixtaltepec, Oaxaca, on Sunday. According to the Secretariat of the Navy, the train plunged into a ravine while en route to Matias Romero, leaving at least 13 people dead and 98 injured.