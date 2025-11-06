Train carrying Kazakh wheat to Armenia arrives in Baku

The freight train is currently stationed at Bilajari Railway Station in the Azerbaijani capital.

The shipment will soon continue its journey through Azerbaijan in transit to Armenia.

Photo credit: Trend

Speaking during a press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on October 21, President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation.

"I should also note that the first such transit shipment was a consignment of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper but also in practice," President Ilham Aliyev said.

