Trailer detachment causes multi-vehicle collision, killing four in Almaty region

Video from the scene near the village of Uzynagash has been circulating on social media.

The Almaty region police department said a criminal case has been opened in connection with the crash, which happened at the 44th kilometer of the Almaty–Bishkek highway around 6:00 pm on May 28.

“According to preliminary reports, a 39-year-old resident of the Turkistan region was driving a Kamaz truck when the trailer detached and veered into oncoming traffic. It struck a Geely, which was then pushed into a KIA Sportage. The crash killed four people at the scene, including the driver of the Geely,” the police department’s press service said.

A full investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances and causes of the incident.

