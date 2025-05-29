EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Trailer detachment causes multi-vehicle collision, killing four in Almaty region

    05:46, 29 May 2025

    A major road accident occurred on the Almaty–Bishkek highway, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Trailer detachment causes multi-vehicle collision, killing four in Almaty region
    Photo credit: A screenshot from a video/kris_p_almaty_official

    Video from the scene near the village of Uzynagash has been circulating on social media.

    The Almaty region police department said a criminal case has been opened in connection with the crash, which happened at the 44th kilometer of the Almaty–Bishkek highway around 6:00 pm on May 28.

    “According to preliminary reports, a 39-year-old resident of the Turkistan region was driving a Kamaz truck when the trailer detached and veered into oncoming traffic. It struck a Geely, which was then pushed into a KIA Sportage. The crash killed four people at the scene, including the driver of the Geely,” the police department’s press service said.

    A full investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances and causes of the incident.

    As reported earlier, six people were killed in a car collision in Kostanay region.

    Road accidents Incidents Death Almaty region Video
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All