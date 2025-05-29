Trailer detachment causes multi-vehicle collision, killing four in Almaty region
A major road accident occurred on the Almaty–Bishkek highway, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Video from the scene near the village of Uzynagash has been circulating on social media.
The Almaty region police department said a criminal case has been opened in connection with the crash, which happened at the 44th kilometer of the Almaty–Bishkek highway around 6:00 pm on May 28.
“According to preliminary reports, a 39-year-old resident of the Turkistan region was driving a Kamaz truck when the trailer detached and veered into oncoming traffic. It struck a Geely, which was then pushed into a KIA Sportage. The crash killed four people at the scene, including the driver of the Geely,” the police department’s press service said.
A full investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances and causes of the incident.
