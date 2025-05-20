Six killed in car collision in Kostanay region

A Ford Transit carrying 10 foreign nationals collided with a DAF truck. The crash resulted in six fatalities at the scene, while five others were transported to the Karabalyk district hospital with varying degrees of injury.

Photo credit: The Kostanay region police department

Police have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 4 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan, which covers violations of traffic regulations or vehicle operation resulting in the negligent death of two or more people.

Photo credit: The Kostanay region police department

Police are urging drivers to strictly follow traffic regulations to prevent further tragedies on the road.

As reported earlier, two people were killed in a car crash in Zhetysu region.