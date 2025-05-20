EN
    Six killed in car collision in Kostanay region

    12:15, 20 May 2025

    The incident occurred on the Almaty–Yekaterinburg highway, about two kilometers from the Kayrak border checkpoint, on May 20, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kostanay region police department. 

    Photo credit: The Kostanay region police department

    A Ford Transit carrying 10 foreign nationals collided with a DAF truck. The crash resulted in six fatalities at the scene, while five others were transported to the Karabalyk district hospital with varying degrees of injury.

    Photo credit: The Kostanay region police department

    Police have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 4 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Kazakhstan, which covers violations of traffic regulations or vehicle operation resulting in the negligent death of two or more people.

    Photo credit: The Kostanay region police department

    Police are urging drivers to strictly follow traffic regulations to prevent further tragedies on the road.

    As reported earlier, two people were killed in a car crash in Zhetysu region.

    Incidents Road accidents Accidents Death Kostanay region
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
