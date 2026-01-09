Tragic Almaty accident: Third Indian student passes away

The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan confirmed the news.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Rahul Yadav (born on 13 March 2001), who succumbed this morning after being in ICU since 6 January 2026 following a tragic incident,” the embassy stated.

Arrangements are currently underway to repatriate his body to India.

According to the embassy, the bodies of the two other Indian students who died in the accident—Karan Parmar and Rishiraj Baraith—were sent home today.

The embassy expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the accident has occurred at the 86th kilometer of the Almaty–Bishkek highway.