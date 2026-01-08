Road accident near Almaty claims lives of 2 Indian students

The Indian Embassy in Astana confirmed that five Indian nationals – four students and one tourist - were travelling in the vehicle from Shymkent to Almaty. Unfortunately, as a result of the collision, two students died at the scene, while three others sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized in intensive care unit.

Local authorities are investigating into the circumstances of the accident.

The Indian Embassy has expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and assured that it remains in close contact with the relatives of those injured.

The mission is also interacting with the local authorities to provide necessary consular assistance.

Earlier, it was reported that a traffic accident involving a truck on the Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty highway has left one person dead and three others injured.