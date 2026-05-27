Tragedy in Seoul overpass collapse kills three, disrupts rail

At 2:32 p.m., parts of the Seosomun Overpass in western Seoul and surrounding construction debris fell, resulting in the deaths of two men in their 50s and 60s. One of the injured victims later died, bringing the total death toll to three.

Officials reported that the three remaining injured workers – men in their 30s, 40s, and 50s – sustained injuries to their waist, head, and ribs.

Debris also landed on a nearby railway, prompting Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL), the state-operated company, to suspend or modify some rail services.

KORAIL stated that the collapse and the Seoul city administration’s recovery efforts were expected to take time, making service adjustments unavoidable.

All train services between Seoul and Haengshin Station in Goyang, approximately 20 kilometers northwest of the capital, will be suspended starting Wednesday.

KTX high-speed trains will temporarily stop at additional stations, and some delays may occur.

According to officials, 13 people were near the site when the collapse occurred, but seven evacuated safely.

Photo credit: Yonhap

"Workers had stopped overnight demolition work and entered between the girders for a safety inspection at around 2 p.m. when the girders appear to have collapsed," Lee Jong-woon, an official at the Seodaemun Fire Station, said. Girders are a type of support beam used to help support the structure.

Constructed in 1966, the overpass has been undergoing demolition since August of last year due to safety concerns and is set to be demolished by early next month.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung stated that President Lee Jae Myung demanded a thorough investigation into the accident’s cause and directed officials to create preventative measures.

She also mentioned that Lee ordered maximum efforts to handle the accident’s aftermath and care for the injured.

Earlier, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered the full mobilization of equipment and personnel to rescue victims.

Kim said that the Seoul city government, the land ministry, and other relevant agencies should cooperate fully in rescue efforts, including locating medical facilities capable of accepting victims and quickly transporting the injured to minimize casualties.

Kim also urged officials to ensure the safety of rescue workers and limit access to the scene to avoid additional casualties.

Later in the day, the Seoul city government activated its disaster and safety response headquarters.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed condolences to India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, over the destructive storms in Uttar Pradesh that caused numerous casualties.