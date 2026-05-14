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    Kazakh President offers condolences to Indian Prime Minister

    22:49, 14 May 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the destructive storms in the state of Uttar Pradesh that resulted in numerous casualties, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President offers condolences to Indian PM
    Photo source: Akorda

    The Head of State conveyed words of support to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

    As reported earlier, severe winds and heavy rains swept across Uttar Pradesh late Wednesday, leaving at least 30 people dead and dozens injured

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev India Natural disasters Condolence letters Akorda Presidential Residence Incidents
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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