Kazakh President offers condolences to Indian Prime Minister
22:49, 14 May 2026
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the destructive storms in the state of Uttar Pradesh that resulted in numerous casualties, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State conveyed words of support to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
As reported earlier, severe winds and heavy rains swept across Uttar Pradesh late Wednesday, leaving at least 30 people dead and dozens injured