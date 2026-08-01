Tragedy in Pakistan: 3 miners presumed dead after explosion

The explosion occurred at around 4 p.m. local time on Thursday inside a coal mine on the outskirts of the provincial capital of Quetta, where the miners were working at the time of the incident.

Officials said 32 bodies have been recovered from the mine, while two others remain trapped in a highly complex and inaccessible section. Authorities said the 34 workers are presumed dead

Earlier, it was reported that 32 miners were believed to be dead in the explosion.