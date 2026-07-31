Coal mine blast kills 32 in SW Pakistan

The explosion occurred in a coal mine on the outskirts of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan province, where dozens of miners were working at the time of the incident.

According to the police, over 40 miners were inside the mine when the explosion occurred, and all the trapped workers are from Shangla district in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Shoaib Nosherwani, provincial minister for mines and minerals, said that rescue teams are continuing operations under extremely challenging conditions to reach the remaining workers trapped underground.

He added that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

SCENES 🇵🇰 An explosion inside a coal mine in southwest #Pakistan killed at least eleven miners Thursday and trapped 31 others underground. pic.twitter.com/hgPphjfQDk — ShanghaiEye🚀official (@ShanghaiEye) July 30, 2026

The death toll from the Pakistan coal mine blast has risen to 34 after rescuers recovered more bodies from the collapsed mine in Balochistan's Sorange area.

Search operations are continuing as teams look for any remaining trapped miners. #Pakistan #Balochistan #CoalMine… pic.twitter.com/gIt4FS8tRE — Sajjad Tarakzai (@SajjadTarakzai) July 31, 2026

Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture had climbed to 34.