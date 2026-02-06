18 killed, others feared trapped in coal mine blast in India

Police said 18 bodies were recovered from the site, while eight others were injured. The number of workers trapped underground remains uncertain. Rescue operations were paused at sundown Thursday and are set to resume Friday with state and federal support.

Officials described the site as an “illegal rat-hole mine”, a narrow shaft operation banned in Meghalaya since 2014 due to safety and environmental concerns. District police chief Vikash Kumar said dynamite likely triggered the blast, though investigations are ongoing.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma pledged accountability and reiterated calls to end illegal mining.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced 200,000 rupees (2,216 US dollars) in compensation for each victim’s family.

Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 5, 2026

Unregulated coal pits remain common in India’s northeast, where miners often earn between 18 US dollars and 24 US dollars per day. In 2018, a similar accident in Meghalaya killed 15 miners.

In 2024, 7 were killed, several injured in blast at coal mine in India's West Bengal.