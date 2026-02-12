Tragedy in Canada's Kitigan Zibi community: father and two children dead

According to law enforcement authorities, officers of the Kitigan Zibi Police Service responded to a call at around 2:15 a.m. at a private residence. At the scene, they found the bodies of a 41-year-old man and his two children, aged 10 and 12. Police said the man fatally shot the children before taking his own life using a firearm.

Quebec police sergeant Nancy Fournier stated that the investigation is ongoing and aims to determine all the circumstances surrounding the incident.

All the victims were members of the Kitigan Zibi community, which belongs to the Algonquin people and has a population of about 2,300.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported another high-profile incident in Canada. In the town of Tumbler Ridge in the province of British Columbia, a shooting at a secondary school left ten people dead, including the suspected attacker.