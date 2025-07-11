Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China reach $11.5 bln in first 5 months of this year

Bakyt Torobaev, as part of a working trip to Beijing, held talks with the heads of a number of government agencies and corporations in China on the construction of strategic roads.

At the meeting, Zhou Haibin said that this project is one of the priorities and is being implemented in accordance with the agreements reached between the heads of state of China and Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, trade turnover between the two countries last year amounted to 23 billion US dollars, and in the first five months of this year it has already reached 11.5 billion dollars, which is 48% more than in the same period last year.

He also emphasized that further strengthening of trade and economic ties between the states is an important task for the Chinese side.

