Kyrgyzstan - Tajikistan trade turnover increases five times

According to him, compared to last year, the volume of trade increased by 5 times. Export increased by 1.4 million dollars, and import by 0.7 million dollars. This is one of the best indicators in recent years.

"Basically, we export to Tajikistan oil products, food products, products made of plastic, ceramics and glass. We import aluminum, food products and tires to Tajikistan. After the opening of the border and the signing of the corresponding agreement, the trade turnover increased significantly. This, of course, pleases the people of both countries," he noted.

It was earlier reported, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan plan to increase trade turnover to $500 mln.