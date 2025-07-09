EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kyrgyzstan - Tajikistan trade turnover increases five times

    09:39, 9 July 2025

    Since the beginning of the year, the volume of trade between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan amounted to 2.1 million dollars, Nursultan Kubanychbek uulu, the head of the multilateral cooperation department of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic said, Kabar reports. 

    Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan
    Photo credit: Kabar

    According to him, compared to last year, the volume of trade increased by 5 times. Export increased by 1.4 million dollars, and import by 0.7 million dollars. This is one of the best indicators in recent years.

    "Basically, we export to Tajikistan oil products, food products, products made of plastic, ceramics and glass. We import aluminum, food products and tires to Tajikistan. After the opening of the border and the signing of the corresponding agreement, the trade turnover increased significantly. This, of course, pleases the people of both countries," he noted.

    It was earlier reported, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan plan to increase trade turnover to $500 mln.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia Tajikistan Economy Trade Foreign policy Imports Exports Oil & Gas Food
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All