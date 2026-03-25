Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia nears $30 billion, says Olzhas Bektenov

The state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Russia, which took place in November last year, gave a new impetus to cooperation. We are paying special attention to the upcoming state visit of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan. We are preparing and are confident that this visit will contribute to the further deepening and expansion of allied relations between our countries. Russia has traditionally been one of the main trade and economic partners of our country, noted Bektenov.

According to him, trade turnover between the two countries has nearly reached the $30 billion mark, with mutual investment flows continuing to grow.

Over the past 20 years, Russian business investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have exceeded 28 billion US dollars. In turn, Kazakhstani businesses have invested around 9 billion US dollars in the Russian economy over the same period, said the Prime Minister.

In addition, Russian businesses are actively operating in Kazakhstan, with more than 22,000 enterprises involving Russian participation registered - almost one-third of all companies with foreign participation.

This represents a very significant presence of Russian business, and we welcome it. We are ready to consider new areas of cooperation. I am confident that all the necessary conditions exist for this. The Government of Kazakhstan is prepared to make every effort to intensify and enhance our cooperation, added Bektenov.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin of Russia on Wednesday arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit.