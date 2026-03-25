Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin arrives in Kazakhstan

A meeting between Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has begun in Astana.

First of all, I would like to sincerely thank all our Kazakhstani friends for the traditionally warm welcome extended to our delegation and, of course, convey to you the best wishes from President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. I would also like to take this opportunity to warmly congratulate you and all the people of Kazakhstan on a historic event - the adoption of the new Constitution. The results of the referendum confirmed the support of the people of Kazakhstan for the course of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev aimed at building a modern and prosperous state, said Mishustin.

The Russian Prime Minister is expected to take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the international digital forum Digital Kazakhstan, set to take place in Shymkent.

Previously, Qazinform reported as part the 25th annual session of the Boao Forum for Asia in Boao, Hainan Province, First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar held a meeting with Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China.