Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and ECO countries exceeds $15bn

The sides discussed expanding trade ties, developing new transport corridors, and the digital transformation of the region’s economy.

During the meeting, it was noted that ECO member states are important trading partners for Kazakhstan. By the end of 2025, the volume of mutual trade with ECO countries exceeded 15 billion US dollars, increasing by 11.5 percent compared to the previous year. Kazakhstan’s exports mainly consist of oil, copper, wheat, sunflower oil, flour, and petroleum products.

Zhumangarin stressed that Kazakhstan’s cooperation with ECO countries in recent years has shown steady positive dynamics and holds significant potential for expansion. Kazakhstan has around 137 manufacturing product categories with high export potential, totaling about 1 billion US dollars.

Special attention was given to the development of e-commerce as one of the key drivers of the global economy. It was emphasized that consolidating the efforts of ECO countries would help create a stable and mutually beneficial trade environment.

The sides also discussed in detail transport and logistics cooperation, which forms the foundation of economic ties within the ECO region. In 2026, Kazakhstan chairs the ECO transport sector. The Kazakh deputy prime minister highlighted the priority of the North-South corridor and its integration with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He also announced the launch of the first cargo shipments between Kazakhstan and Pakistan via China (through the Karakoram Highway) as early as this year.

It was noted that the development of these routes is strategically important for Central Asian countries, most of which are landlocked, and will provide access to international seaports.

During the meeting, ECO Secretary-General Asad Majeed Khan congratulated the Government of Kazakhstan on the successful holding of the Regional Ecological Summit, emphasizing the country’s leading role in its organization.

Kazakhstan is an indispensable partner of the ECO. We view Kazakhstan as a regional hub and a bridge between ECO countries and Europe, he said.

According to him, in the current geopolitical situation, the importance of regionalism and land connectivity is increasing. In this regard, the ECO is working on developing transport corridors, including mapping existing and promising routes, as well as implementing infrastructure projects, including in the Caspian Sea area.

The sides also discussed aligning integration processes between the Eurasian Economic Union and the ECO, including prospects for concluding a free trade agreement with Pakistan.

Zhumangarin highlighted the importance of closer cooperation among ECO countries. He stated that Kazakhstan is ready to act as a link between major economic unions, creating conditions for long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Asad Majeed Khan.