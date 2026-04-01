Kazakhstan reaffirms commitment to deepening cooperation with ECO

During the talks, both diplomats discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and ECO, with particular emphasis on the development of trade and economic, transport and logistics cooperation, as well as the regional situation.

Foreign Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening partnership with ECO and underscored the importance of effective implementation of joint initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development of the Organization’s member states.

In turn, the ECO Secretary General highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s contribution to the Organization’s activities and expressed interest in expanding cooperation in priority areas, including the development of transport corridors, industrial cooperation, and the green economy.

The agenda of the meeting also included issues related to the activities of the ECO Secretariat.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the OIC pledge stronger cooperation.