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    Kazakhstan reaffirms commitment to deepening cooperation with ECO

    00:12, 24 April 2026

    Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Asad Majeed Khan, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Ministry. 

    Kazakhstan reaffirms commitment to deepening cooperation with ECO
    Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

    During the talks, both diplomats discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and ECO, with particular emphasis on the development of trade and economic, transport and logistics cooperation, as well as the regional situation.

    Foreign Minister Kosherbayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further deepening partnership with ECO and underscored the importance of effective implementation of joint initiatives aimed at ensuring sustainable development of the Organization’s member states.

    In turn, the ECO Secretary General highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s contribution to the Organization’s activities and expressed interest in expanding cooperation in priority areas, including the development of transport corridors, industrial cooperation, and the green economy.

    The agenda of the meeting also included issues related to the activities of the ECO Secretariat.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the OIC pledge stronger cooperation

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Parties and Organizations Green economy Transport
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