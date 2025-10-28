Trade Committee names new Chairman

The appointment was approved by order of Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev.

Born in 1984 in the Almaty region, Yernur Zhautikbayev earned degrees in engineering (2007) from Satbayev Kazakh National Technical Research University and law (2010) from Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University.

Zhautikbayev started his career in 2007 at the Public Service Center system. He was promoted to the position of Deputy Director of Almaty City's Zhetisu District Public Service Center.

In 2011, he moved to the Akim’s office of Almaty City's Medeu District, serving as Chief Specialist in the Department for Entrepreneurship and Industrial Development. In 2012, he became a state inspector for the Almaty Territorial Land Inspectorate.

Yernur Zhautikbayev joined the national government in 2014, working as Chief Expert in the HR Service, first at the Ministry of Regional Development, and then at the Committee for the Regulation of Natural Monopolies under the Ministry of National Economy (from October 2014 to 2016).

From 2016 to 2019, he held leadership roles at the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry, first as Head of the Human Resources Development Department (2016-2018), and then as Deputy Director of the Electronic Industry Development Department (2018-2019).

From 2019 to 2023, Zhautikbayev served as Deputy Akim of Pavlodar district and later as Head of the Department of Entrepreneurship for the Pavlodar region.

Before the current post, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Trade Committee from 2023.

